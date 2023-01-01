Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
York
/
York
/
Fish Sandwiches
York restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Flavors of Jamaica
2582 Eastern Boulevard, East York
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$9.99
More about Flavors of Jamaica
Jook Box - 2161 S Queen St
2161 S Queen St, York
No reviews yet
Fried Fish Sandwich w/Fries
$10.00
with option to be cooked with peppers and onions, dressed with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pickles, hots, ketchup, mayo, mustard, hot sauce
add bacon $2
More about Jook Box - 2161 S Queen St
