Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve french fries

Taco House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Taco House

180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10, York

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.25
More about Taco House
Consumer pic

 

Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

2530 W Market St, West York

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.50
Choose size, toppings & sauces
More about Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Chicken Nuggets

Boneless Wings

Calamari

Spaghetti

Pancakes

Grits

French Toast

Omelettes

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston