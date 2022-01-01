Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve french toast

french toast image

SANDWICHES

Our Place Restaurant

2935 East Prospect Road, York

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
french toast
More about Our Place Restaurant
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

35 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crunchy Caramel French Toast$11.95
bread pudding French toast, dulce de leche, candied pecans, apricot butter and side of house syrup
Kid's French Toast$8.95
one piece brioche french toast, two slices of bacon
Brioche French Toast$9.95
two slices of thick sliced brioche, signature french toast batter, topped with powered sugar and served with syrup on side.
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Pancakes

Pierogies

Nachos

Salmon

Cake

Pudding

Pretzels

Egg Rolls

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston