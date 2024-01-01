Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in York

York restaurants
  • York
  • General Tso Chicken

York restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Viet Thai Cafe image

 

Viet Thai Cafe

2535 E Market St, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso's Chicken$9.95
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Crimson American Grill

1839 S Queen St, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
General Tso Chicken$18.99
Lightly breaded and fried all white meat chicken bites in traditional General Tso sauce over rice. Served with a crispy pork eggroll
More about Crimson American Grill

