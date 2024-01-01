Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
General tso chicken in
York
/
York
/
General Tso Chicken
York restaurants that serve general tso chicken
Viet Thai Cafe
2535 E Market St, East York
No reviews yet
General Tso's Chicken
$9.95
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Crimson American Grill
1839 S Queen St, York
No reviews yet
General Tso Chicken
$18.99
Lightly breaded and fried all white meat chicken bites in traditional General Tso sauce over rice. Served with a crispy pork eggroll
More about Crimson American Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in York
Curry Chicken
Pretzels
Sirloin Steaks
Crab Cakes
Cheeseburgers
Dumplings
Egg Rolls
Nachos
More near York to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(127 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.6
(12 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(127 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(492 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(486 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(397 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1842 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1367 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(923 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(292 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston