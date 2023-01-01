Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in York

York restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • York
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Salad

York restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

2530 W Market St, West York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$0.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons and tomatoes, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing with grilled chicken
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken$0.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, croutons, celery and egg with grilled chicken
More about Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
Item pic

 

Flavors of Jamaica

2582 Eastern Boulevard, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Jerk Salad$14.99
More about Flavors of Jamaica

