Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • York
  • /
  • Grilled Shrimp Salad

York restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Consumer pic

 

Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

2530 W Market St, West York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad with Grilled Shrimp$0.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, croutons, celery and egg with grilled shrimp
Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp$0.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons and tomatoes, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing with grilled shrimp
More about Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
Banner pic

 

Jook Box - 2161 S Queen St

2161 S Queen St, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad$12.00
More about Jook Box - 2161 S Queen St

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Cannolis

Grits

Egg Rolls

Nachos

Spaghetti

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Cobb Salad

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (129 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (13 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (129 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (407 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1878 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1393 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (945 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston