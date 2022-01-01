Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in York

York restaurants that serve grits

The Fig & Barrel Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ

The Fig & Barrel Pub

25-27 W Market St, York

Avg 4.2 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Grits$19.50
More about The Fig & Barrel Pub
The SteakOut image

 

The SteakOut

2813 E Prospect Rd. Suite 1, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Grits *ONLY*$5.00
Shrimp and Cheesy Grits$10.00
Fish, Shrimp and Cheesy Grits$18.00
More about The SteakOut

