Nachos in York

York restaurants
York restaurants that serve nachos

Taco House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Taco House

180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10, York

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$8.50
Freshly fried tortillas with our spicy nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pico, hot peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde.
Nachos and Cheese$4.95
Freshly fried tortillas with a spicy nacho cheese on top. You are able to add extra toppings and meat.
Nacho Cheese$2.25
The Fig & Barrel Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ

The Fig & Barrel Pub

25-27 W Market St, York

Avg 4.2 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Irish Nachos$9.00
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

35 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Nachos$10.95
house-fried tortilla chips topped with chorizo, ranchero salsa, queso, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, scrambled egg, and sour cream.
