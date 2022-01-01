Nachos in York
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Taco House
180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10, York
|Loaded Nachos
|$8.50
Freshly fried tortillas with our spicy nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pico, hot peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde.
|Nachos and Cheese
|$4.95
Freshly fried tortillas with a spicy nacho cheese on top. You are able to add extra toppings and meat.
|Nacho Cheese
|$2.25
PIZZA • BBQ
The Fig & Barrel Pub
25-27 W Market St, York
|Irish Nachos
|$9.00