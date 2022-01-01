Omelettes in York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Our Place Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Our Place Restaurant

2935 East Prospect Road, York

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon cheese Omelette$6.49
Sausage & Pepper Omelette$7.99
Western Omelette$7.19
More about Our Place Restaurant
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

35 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tex-Mex Omelette$16.95
three egg omelette, 16 hour smoked brisket, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese topped with ranchero salsa, comes with choice of side & a scratch biscuit
Treehugger Omelette$13.95
three egg omelette, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, baby spinach, onions, and swiss cheese, comes with choice of side & a scratch biscuit. (v)
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

