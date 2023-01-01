Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Risotto in
York
/
York
/
Risotto
York restaurants that serve risotto
Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
2530 W Market St, West York
No reviews yet
Spinach Mushroom Risotto
$7.00
More about Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • BBQ
The Fig & Barrel Pub
25-27 W Market St, York
Avg 4.2
(214 reviews)
Chorizo & Risotto
$19.80
More about The Fig & Barrel Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in York
Croissants
Pies
Mussels
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
French Toast
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Omelettes
More near York to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(89 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(89 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(413 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(395 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1052 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston