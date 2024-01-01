Scallops in York
York restaurants that serve scallops
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Viet Thai Cafe
2535 E Market St, East York
|Thai Scallops
|$20.95
Scallops and vegetables simmered in a spicy coconut broth
|Coconut Rice Noodles with Shrimp and Scallops
|$20.95
Sautéed in a spicy red curry coconut sauce
More about The Paddock on Market - 3406 E Market St
The Paddock on Market - 3406 E Market St
3406 E Market St, East York
|BACON-WRAPPED NANTUCKET SCALLOPS APPETIZER (GF)
|$19.95
Succulent plump fresh Overnight Nantucket Diver scallops wrapped in Ballas Farms thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with our homemade honey mustard "Dipping" sauce
|BACON-WRAPPED NANTUCKET SCALLOPS APPETIZER (GF)
|$19.95
Succulent plump fresh overnight Nantucket diver scallops wrapped in Ballas Farms thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with our homemade honey mustard "Dunking" sauce
|JUMBO NANTUCKET SEA SCALLOPS (GF)
|$39.95
Succulent, sweet, dry non-processed diver caught open sea scallops served with a lemon wedge