Scallops in York

York restaurants
York restaurants that serve scallops

Viet Thai Cafe image

 

Viet Thai Cafe

2535 E Market St, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Scallops$20.95
Scallops and vegetables simmered in a spicy coconut broth
Coconut Rice Noodles with Shrimp and Scallops$20.95
Sautéed in a spicy red curry coconut sauce
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Item pic

 

The Paddock on Market - 3406 E Market St

3406 E Market St, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BACON-WRAPPED NANTUCKET SCALLOPS APPETIZER (GF)$19.95
Succulent plump fresh Overnight Nantucket Diver scallops wrapped in Ballas Farms thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with our homemade honey mustard "Dipping" sauce
BACON-WRAPPED NANTUCKET SCALLOPS APPETIZER (GF)$19.95
Succulent plump fresh overnight Nantucket diver scallops wrapped in Ballas Farms thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with our homemade honey mustard "Dunking" sauce
JUMBO NANTUCKET SEA SCALLOPS (GF)$39.95
Succulent, sweet, dry non-processed diver caught open sea scallops served with a lemon wedge
More about The Paddock on Market - 3406 E Market St

