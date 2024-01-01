Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
York
/
York
/
Shrimp Tacos
York restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Bridgewater Public House
601 Chestnut Hill Road, York
No reviews yet
BAJA SHRIMP TACOS
$16.95
More about Bridgewater Public House
Jook Box - 2161 S Queen St
2161 S Queen St, York
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos (2)
$9.00
More about Jook Box - 2161 S Queen St
