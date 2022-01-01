Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed broccoli in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • York
  • /
  • Steamed Broccoli

York restaurants that serve steamed broccoli

Viet Thai Cafe image

 

Viet Thai Cafe

2535 E Market St, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Steamed Broccoli$2.00
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

2530 W Market St, West York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Broccoli$2.75
More about Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Tacos

French Fries

Chili

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Calamari

Spaghetti

Quesadillas

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1400 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston