Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
York
/
York
/
Sweet Potato Fries
York restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Silantra Asian Kitchen - York
310 Town Center Drive, Shiloh
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Silantra Asian Kitchen - York
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Holy Hound Taproom
57 West Market Street, York
Avg 4.5
(1132 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
More about Holy Hound Taproom
Browse other tasty dishes in York
Banana Pudding
Caesar Salad
French Onion Soup
Meatball Subs
Philly Rolls
Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
Sirloin Steaks
More near York to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(122 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.6
(12 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(122 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(476 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(390 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1808 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1334 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(906 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston