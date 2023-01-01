Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in York

York restaurants
York restaurants that serve tuna salad

Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

2530 W Market St, West York

Tuna Salad$0.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, croutons, celery, egg and tuna salad
The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St

2179 S. Queen St, York

1/2 Tuna Salad & Soup$5.00
Half of a house-made tuna salad, lettuce, and sliced tomato served on a brioche roll served with a bag of chips. Served with a cup of the house soup.
Tuna Salad$5.00
House-made tuna salad, lettuce, and sliced tomato served on a brioche roll served with a bag of chips.
