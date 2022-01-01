Waffles in York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
York restaurants that serve waffles
SANDWICHES
Our Place Restaurant
2935 East Prospect Road, York
Avg 4.4
(960 reviews)
Waffle
$5.49
More about Our Place Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
35 West Market Street, York
Avg 4.7
(1426 reviews)
Chicken & Waffles
$13.95
Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup
Maple Infused Waffle
$5.95
dinner-plate-sized maple-infused
Belgian waffle, apricot butter, syrup
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
