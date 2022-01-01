Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve waffles

Our Place Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Our Place Restaurant

2935 East Prospect Road, York

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$5.49
More about Our Place Restaurant
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

35 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$13.95
Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup
Maple Infused Waffle$5.95
dinner-plate-sized maple-infused
Belgian waffle, apricot butter, syrup
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Pretzels

French Toast

Egg Rolls

Banana Pudding

Fish Tacos

Tacos

Pancakes

Pudding

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston