Wontons in York

York restaurants
York restaurants that serve wontons

Viet Thai Cafe image

 

Viet Thai Cafe

2535 E Market St, East York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.25
Shrimp dumplings with fresh egg noodles, bok choy and roast pork
More about Viet Thai Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St

2179 S. Queen St, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Steam Bun & Wonton Soup$4.00
More about The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St

