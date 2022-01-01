Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

York restaurants you'll love

Go
York restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • York

York's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try York restaurants

Hoof & Barrel image

HAMBURGERS

Hoof & Barrel

122 Congress Street, York

Avg 4.4 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Board$10.00
Bavarian pretzels, sliced bread, queso, pimento cheese
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Melt in your mouth cheese on Texas toast. Served with one side and a drink.
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
The sky is the limit. You choose everything and build your own masterpiece.
More about Hoof & Barrel
Wing King of York image

 

Wing King of York

20 North Congress Street, York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dressings
10 Fingers$14.50
Kid 3 Finger$5.99
More about Wing King of York
Banner pic

 

The Big Salad

4800 Concord Road, York

No reviews yet
More about The Big Salad
Map

More near York to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston