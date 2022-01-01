Yorktown Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
347 Downing Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
347 Downing Dr
Yorktown Heights NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Game Day Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Baroso- Yorktown Heights NY
Come in and enjoy!
Pappous Greek Kitchen
Delicious Greek Cuisine nestled in the heart of beautiful Yorktown Heights, NY Come join us in our in our rustic dining room or sunny patio. Don't forget to order our wildly popular island sangria. OPA!
Peter Pratt's Inn
Fireside fine dining in a bucolic, pine-forested setting