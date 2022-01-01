Yorktown restaurants you'll love

Go
Yorktown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Yorktown

Yorktown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Yorktown restaurants

Persnickety Crane Cafe image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Persnickety Crane Cafe

209 Village Ave, Yorktown

Avg 4.7 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beast Mode Bowl$9.80
Pomegranate, Lemon, Peaches, Basil, Blueberries, Strawberries, Acai, Coconut, Milk
Topped with Greek Yogurt, Granola, Almonds, Strawberries, Blueberries
"The Italian Garden" Turkey, Tomato, Pesto$10.30
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Basil Pesto, Cucumber, Vine-ripe Tomato, Avocado-Mayo Spread
"The Hipster" Apple Cheddar Bacon$10.30
White Cheddar Cheese, Honeycrisp Apple Slices, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Baby Spinach, European Butter & Four Berry Jam
More about Persnickety Crane Cafe
The Pizza Shop image

 

The Pizza Shop

5214 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Pizza$16.25
Our signature dough topped with pepperoni, sausage, black forest ham, red onions, green peppers and mushrooms.
Meat Lover Pizza$16.25
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef and sliced meatballs.
BYO Pizza 12''$10.25
Oven roasted 12 inch pizza made fresh to order with your choice of toppings.
More about The Pizza Shop
Carrot Tree Kitchens image

SOUPS • SALADS

Carrot Tree Kitchens

323 Water Street, Yorktown

Avg 4.3 (280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
US Grant$14.00
honey-roasted turkey, blue cheese spread,dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce
All American Club$14.00
honey-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
The Alliance$14.00
honey-roasted turkey, sugar-cured ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and house dressing
More about Carrot Tree Kitchens
County Grill image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

County Grill

1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown

Avg 4.4 (2057 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
County Grill Salad$14.00
Brisket, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, veggies, apples & crumbled bleu cheese
Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Aged and Smoked for 15 Hours, Sliced to Order
Pick 3 Combo$30.00
Choice of 3:
Pork Shoulder, Smoked Wings, St. Louis Ribs, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, or Savannah Glazed 1/2 Chicken.
Served with your choice of two sides.
More about County Grill
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

 

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Pizza$10.99
10 Wings$13.50
1/2 Order Garlic Knots$3.99
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Restaurant banner

 

Grunow's Kitchen

4336 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (180 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Grunow's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Carrot Tree Kitchen- Yorktown- New

323 Water Street, Yorktown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Carrot Tree Kitchen- Yorktown- New
Map

More near Yorktown to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston