Yorktown restaurants you'll love

CUPCAKES • CAKES
Persnickety Crane Cafe
209 Village Ave, Yorktown
Popular items
Beast Mode Bowl
$9.80
Pomegranate, Lemon, Peaches, Basil, Blueberries, Strawberries, Acai, Coconut, Milk
Topped with Greek Yogurt, Granola, Almonds, Strawberries, Blueberries
"The Italian Garden" Turkey, Tomato, Pesto
$10.30
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Basil Pesto, Cucumber, Vine-ripe Tomato, Avocado-Mayo Spread
"The Hipster" Apple Cheddar Bacon
$10.30
White Cheddar Cheese, Honeycrisp Apple Slices, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Baby Spinach, European Butter & Four Berry Jam
The Pizza Shop
5214 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown
Popular items
Traditional Pizza
$16.25
Our signature dough topped with pepperoni, sausage, black forest ham, red onions, green peppers and mushrooms.
Meat Lover Pizza
$16.25
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef and sliced meatballs.
BYO Pizza 12''
$10.25
Oven roasted 12 inch pizza made fresh to order with your choice of toppings.
SOUPS • SALADS
Carrot Tree Kitchens
323 Water Street, Yorktown
Popular items
US Grant
$14.00
honey-roasted turkey, blue cheese spread,dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce
All American Club
$14.00
honey-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
The Alliance
$14.00
honey-roasted turkey, sugar-cured ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and house dressing
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
County Grill
1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown
Popular items
County Grill Salad
$14.00
Brisket, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, veggies, apples & crumbled bleu cheese
Beef Brisket Sandwich
$15.00
Aged and Smoked for 15 Hours, Sliced to Order
Pick 3 Combo
$30.00
Choice of 3:
Pork Shoulder, Smoked Wings, St. Louis Ribs, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, or Savannah Glazed 1/2 Chicken.
Served with your choice of two sides.
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton
Popular items
12" Pizza
$10.99
10 Wings
$13.50
1/2 Order Garlic Knots
$3.99
Carrot Tree Kitchen- Yorktown- New
323 Water Street, Yorktown