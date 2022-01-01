Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheesecake in
Yorktown
/
Yorktown
/
Cheesecake
Yorktown restaurants that serve cheesecake
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Persnickety Crane Cafe
209 Village Ave, Yorktown
Avg 4.7
(204 reviews)
Lemon Cheesecake Latte, Brew Size 12 oz
$6.20
More about Persnickety Crane Cafe
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - Yorktown
4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton
No reviews yet
Regular Cheesecake
$5.00
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - Yorktown
