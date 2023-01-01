Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Yorktown

Yorktown restaurants
Yorktown restaurants that serve chef salad

Persnickety Crane Cafe image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Persnickety Crane Cafe

209 Village Ave, Yorktown

Avg 4.7 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Persnickety Chef Salad$12.70
More about Persnickety Crane Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Vinny’s Pizza & Pasta 2

4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Chef Salad$10.99
Sm Chef Salad$9.99
More about Vinny’s Pizza & Pasta 2

