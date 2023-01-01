Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Yorktown
/
Yorktown
/
Chef Salad
Yorktown restaurants that serve chef salad
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Persnickety Crane Cafe
209 Village Ave, Yorktown
Avg 4.7
(204 reviews)
Persnickety Chef Salad
$12.70
More about Persnickety Crane Cafe
Vinny’s Pizza & Pasta 2
4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton
No reviews yet
Lg Chef Salad
$10.99
Sm Chef Salad
$9.99
More about Vinny’s Pizza & Pasta 2
