Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Yorktown
/
Yorktown
/
Clams
Yorktown restaurants that serve clams
Grunow's Kitchen
4336 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown
Avg 4.6
(180 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder
$9.00
More about Grunow's Kitchen
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - Yorktown
4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Grafton
No reviews yet
Red Clam Sauce
$16.50
White Clam Sauce
$16.50
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - Yorktown
Browse other tasty dishes in Yorktown
Tuna Salad
Muffins
Turkey Clubs
Key Lime Pies
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
French Fries
More near Yorktown to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(72 restaurants)
Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston