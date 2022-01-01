Yorkville restaurants you'll love

Yorkville restaurants
Yorkville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Must-try Yorkville restaurants

Juicehead Smoothies & Coffee image

 

Juicehead Smoothies & Coffee

211 South Bridge Street, Yorkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SUNSET LOVER$7.00
Mango, raspberry, turbinado
MEMPHIS FLASH$8.00
Banana, strawberry, peanut powder, turbinado, milk
DON'T KALE MY VIBE$8.00
Pineapple, kale, spinach, banana, carrot juice
More about Juicehead Smoothies & Coffee
Burnt Barrel Social image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Burnt Barrel Social

508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Burger$11.00
Cheese Curds$9.00
Kids Burger Sliders$7.00
More about Burnt Barrel Social
Southbank Original Barbeque image

BBQ

Southbank Original Barbeque

129 E Hydraulic St, Yorkville

Avg 4 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
SOB Grilled Cheese$9.99
4 PC. Mixed$12.15
More about Southbank Original Barbeque
Lakeview Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lakeview Grille

604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville

Avg 4.4 (1044 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Christmas Steak Bundle (ORDER BEFORE THE 22)$150.00
(2) 7oz Filet Mignon
(2) 14oz NewYork Strip
(2) 14oz Ribeye
(2) 8oz Chicken Breast
(1lb) Jumbo Shrimp w/ Garlic 16-20
1 Bottle Cabernet
Jar of Jimmy’s Everything Seasoning
MUST PICK UP WEDNESDAY 12/22 BETWEEN 11AM-8PM
Grilled Salmon$22.99
Pick 2 Grilled Combo$25.99
More about Lakeview Grille
Southern Belle's image

 

Southern Belle's

56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Farmer's Skillet$13.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Southern Belle's Skillet$13.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Southern Belle's Omelette$12.99
Omelette filled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
More about Southern Belle's
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine image

 

Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine

42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville

Avg 4.8 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$12.50
Baked Mac N Cheese$11.50
Drive thru / In store
More about Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine
Crusade Burger Bar image

HAMBURGERS

Crusade Burger Bar

209 S Bridge St, Yorkville

Avg 4.6 (1550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
Go for it! All add on items are available a la carte.
Bite The Flesh$16.00
White cheddar, grilled onions, BBQ brisket, mac n' cheese, bacon bits
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin cheese fried and served with ranch and Blis Hot Sauce.
More about Crusade Burger Bar
Ta Canijo - Yorkville image

 

Ta Canijo - Yorkville

4100 North Bridge Street, Yorkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA GRANDE$9.00
Con Carne
QUESADILLA$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
More about Ta Canijo - Yorkville

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Yorkville

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Steak Sandwiches

