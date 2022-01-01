Yorkville restaurants you'll love
More about Juicehead Smoothies & Coffee
Juicehead Smoothies & Coffee
211 South Bridge Street, Yorkville
|Popular items
|SUNSET LOVER
|$7.00
Mango, raspberry, turbinado
|MEMPHIS FLASH
|$8.00
Banana, strawberry, peanut powder, turbinado, milk
|DON'T KALE MY VIBE
|$8.00
Pineapple, kale, spinach, banana, carrot juice
More about Burnt Barrel Social
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Burnt Barrel Social
508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville
|Popular items
|The Burger
|$11.00
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
|Kids Burger Sliders
|$7.00
More about Southbank Original Barbeque
BBQ
Southbank Original Barbeque
129 E Hydraulic St, Yorkville
|Popular items
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
|SOB Grilled Cheese
|$9.99
|4 PC. Mixed
|$12.15
More about Lakeview Grille
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lakeview Grille
604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
|Popular items
|Christmas Steak Bundle (ORDER BEFORE THE 22)
|$150.00
(2) 7oz Filet Mignon
(2) 14oz NewYork Strip
(2) 14oz Ribeye
(2) 8oz Chicken Breast
(1lb) Jumbo Shrimp w/ Garlic 16-20
1 Bottle Cabernet
Jar of Jimmy’s Everything Seasoning
MUST PICK UP WEDNESDAY 12/22 BETWEEN 11AM-8PM
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.99
|Pick 2 Grilled Combo
|$25.99
More about Southern Belle's
Southern Belle's
56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville
|Popular items
|Farmer's Skillet
|$13.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
|Southern Belle's Skillet
|$13.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
|Southern Belle's Omelette
|$12.99
Omelette filled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
More about Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine
42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.50
|Baked Mac N Cheese
|$11.50
|Drive thru / In store
More about Crusade Burger Bar
HAMBURGERS
Crusade Burger Bar
209 S Bridge St, Yorkville
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.00
Go for it! All add on items are available a la carte.
|Bite The Flesh
|$16.00
White cheddar, grilled onions, BBQ brisket, mac n' cheese, bacon bits
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Wisconsin cheese fried and served with ranch and Blis Hot Sauce.
More about Ta Canijo - Yorkville
Ta Canijo - Yorkville
4100 North Bridge Street, Yorkville
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA GRANDE
|$9.00
Con Carne
|QUESADILLA
|$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
|QUESADILLA CON CARNE
|$3.00
W/ MEAT