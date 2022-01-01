Yorkville bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Yorkville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Yorkville

Burnt Barrel Social image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Burnt Barrel Social

508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Burger$11.00
Cheese Curds$9.00
Kids Burger Sliders$7.00
More about Burnt Barrel Social
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine image

 

Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine

42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville

Avg 4.8 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$12.50
Baked Mac N Cheese$11.50
Drive thru / In store
More about Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine
Crusade Burger Bar image

HAMBURGERS

Crusade Burger Bar

209 S Bridge St, Yorkville

Avg 4.6 (1550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
Go for it! All add on items are available a la carte.
Bite The Flesh$16.00
White cheddar, grilled onions, BBQ brisket, mac n' cheese, bacon bits
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin cheese fried and served with ranch and Blis Hot Sauce.
More about Crusade Burger Bar

