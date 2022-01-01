Yorkville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Yorkville
More about Burnt Barrel Social
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Burnt Barrel Social
508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville
|Popular items
|The Burger
|$11.00
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
|Kids Burger Sliders
|$7.00
More about Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine
42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.50
|Baked Mac N Cheese
|$11.50
|Drive thru / In store
More about Crusade Burger Bar
HAMBURGERS
Crusade Burger Bar
209 S Bridge St, Yorkville
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.00
Go for it! All add on items are available a la carte.
|Bite The Flesh
|$16.00
White cheddar, grilled onions, BBQ brisket, mac n' cheese, bacon bits
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Wisconsin cheese fried and served with ranch and Blis Hot Sauce.