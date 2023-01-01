Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Yorkville

Go
Yorkville restaurants
Toast

Yorkville restaurants that serve boneless wings

Banner pic

 

Legends Grill & Bar - Yorkville, IL

620 W. Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
20 Boneless Wings$28.00
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
10 Boneless Wings$15.00
your choices of dry rub or wet sauces, served with celery, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Legends Grill & Bar - Yorkville, IL
Main pic

 

Craft'd Yorkville (new) - 2075 Market View Drive

2075 Market View Drive, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BOGO BONELESS WINGS$15.00
***SUPERBOWL SUNDAY SPECIAL***
Limited time only - get 2 orders of boneless wings for the price of 1. Limited to one sauce per order, comes with a dipping side of ranch and blue cheese.
More about Craft'd Yorkville (new) - 2075 Market View Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Yorkville

Chili

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Apple Salad

Sliders

Nachos

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Po Boy

Map

More near Yorkville to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (310 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston