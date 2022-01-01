Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Yorkville
/
Yorkville
/
Carrot Cake
Yorkville restaurants that serve carrot cake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lakeview Grille
604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
Avg 4.4
(1044 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about Lakeview Grille
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine
42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville
Avg 4.8
(692 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine
