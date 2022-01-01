Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Yorkville

Yorkville restaurants
Yorkville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Burnt Barrel Social image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Burnt Barrel Social

508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Southbank Original Barbeque image

BBQ

Southbank Original Barbeque

129 E Hydraulic St, Yorkville

Avg 4 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Lakeview Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lakeview Grille

604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville

Avg 4.4 (1044 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Southern Belle's

56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise & Cheddar on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Pickled Cherry Peppers & Ranch on a Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
