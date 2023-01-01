Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Yorkville
/
Yorkville
/
Chocolate Cake
Yorkville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lakeview Grille
604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
Avg 4.4
(1044 reviews)
Double Chocolate Cake
$7.50
More about Lakeview Grille
Craft'd Yorkville (new) - 2075 Market View Drive
2075 Market View Drive, Yorkville
No reviews yet
10LB CHOCOLATE CAKE
$12.00
More about Craft'd Yorkville (new) - 2075 Market View Drive
Browse other tasty dishes in Yorkville
Wedge Salad
Pretzels
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Chips And Salsa
Tiramisu
Cheese Pizza
More near Yorkville to explore
Naperville
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Geneva
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1481 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(583 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(400 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston