Corned beef and cabbage in Yorkville

Yorkville restaurants
Yorkville restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Burnt Barrel Social

508 Center Parkway Suite A, Yorkville

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Cabbage$17.99
Served with carrots, seasoned baby red potato’s and steamed cabbage.
More about Burnt Barrel Social
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lakeview Grille

604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville

Avg 4.4 (1044 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$17.99
Overnight Roasted Corn Beef with Cabbage, Carrots & Red Potatoes
More about Lakeview Grille
Craft'd Yorkville (new) - 2075 Market View Drive

2075 Market View Drive, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE$18.00
More about Craft'd Yorkville (new) - 2075 Market View Drive

