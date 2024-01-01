Crispy chicken in Yorkville
Legends Grill & Bar
620 W. Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, shredded cheese, and crispy chicken breast, tossed in our honey mustard dressing
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, on a brioche bun
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
crispy chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, tossed in our southwest dressing