Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Yorkville

Go
Yorkville restaurants
Toast

Yorkville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

Legends Grill & Bar

620 W. Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, shredded cheese, and crispy chicken breast, tossed in our honey mustard dressing
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, on a brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.00
crispy chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, tossed in our southwest dressing
More about Legends Grill & Bar
Southern Belle's image

 

Southern Belle's - Yorkville

56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wrap$15.49
More about Southern Belle's - Yorkville

Browse other tasty dishes in Yorkville

Cake

Salmon

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Brownies

Chili

Tacos

Map

More near Yorkville to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1924 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston