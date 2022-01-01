Cuban sandwiches in Yorkville
Yorkville restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
More about Southbank Original Barbecue
BBQ
Southbank Original Barbecue
129 E Hydraulic St, Yorkville
|Cuban Sandwich
|$12.99
More about Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville
42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville
|Cuban Sandwich
|$11.00
Thick Cut Hickory Ham, Overnight-Roasted Pulled Pork, Pineapple-BBQ Sauce & Melted Swiss Cheese on Toasted French Bread. Served with House Potato Chips or Substitution of Choice