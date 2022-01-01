Egg sandwiches in Yorkville
Yorkville restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Southern Belle's - Yorkville
Southern Belle's - Yorkville
56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
House made Egg Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
More about Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville
42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Double-Cut Bacon, American Cheese & Scramble Egg on a Toasted English Muffin
|Steak n' Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Marinated Sirloin Steak, Scramble Egg, Grilled onions & Melted Mozzarella Cheese on a French Loaf