French toast in Yorkville
Yorkville restaurants that serve french toast
More about Southern Belle's
Southern Belle's
56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville
|Ancient Grain French Toast
|$12.99
Gluten Free French Toast, Topped with Strawberry & Banana
|French Toast Overload
|$13.99
French Toast, Stuffed with our House Sweet Cream Cheese, Topped with Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Caramel, Pecans & Whip Cream. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
|Stuffed French Toast
|$12.99
French Toast, Stuffed with Strawberry Mascarpone & Fresh Strawberry. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter