Fried chicken sandwiches in Yorkville

More about Legends Grill & Bar - Yorkville, IL
Legends Grill & Bar - Yorkville, IL
620 W. Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
More about Southern Belle's - Yorkville
Southern Belle's - Yorkville
56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
Buttermilk Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise & Cheddar on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad