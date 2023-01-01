Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Yorkville

Yorkville restaurants
Toast

Yorkville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Legends Grill & Bar - Yorkville, IL

620 W. Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo, on a brioche bun, served with our signature seasoned fries
More about Legends Grill & Bar - Yorkville, IL
Item pic

 

Southern Belle's - Yorkville

56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Buttermilk Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise & Cheddar on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips or Cole Slaw & Choice of Side Soup or Salad
More about Southern Belle's - Yorkville

Map

Map

