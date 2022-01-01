Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Yorkville
/
Yorkville
/
Lobsters
Yorkville restaurants that serve lobsters
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lakeview Grille
604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
Avg 4.4
(1044 reviews)
7oz. Lobster Tail
$29.99
More about Lakeview Grille
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville
42 W Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville
Avg 4.8
(692 reviews)
Lobster Sliders
$14.99
More about Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville
