Sweet potato fries in
Yorkville
/
Yorkville
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Yorkville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lakeview Grille
604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
Avg 4.4
(1044 reviews)
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$3.50
More about Lakeview Grille
Southern Belle's - Yorkville
56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
More about Southern Belle's - Yorkville
