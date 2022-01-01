Waffles in Yorkville
Yorkville restaurants that serve waffles
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lakeview Grille
604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville
|Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries
|$3.99
Southern Belle's
56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville
|Waffle Breakfast
|$12.99
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Waffle. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
|Chicken & Waffle
|$14.99
Bacon Infused Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with 1 Egg Any Style. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
|Sugared Pecan Waffle
|$11.99
Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter