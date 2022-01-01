Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Yorkville

Yorkville restaurants
Toast

Yorkville restaurants that serve waffles

Lakeview Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lakeview Grille

604 W Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville

Avg 4.4 (1044 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries$3.99
More about Lakeview Grille
Southern Belle's image

 

Southern Belle's

56 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Breakfast$12.99
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Waffle. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
Chicken & Waffle$14.99
Bacon Infused Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with 1 Egg Any Style. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
Sugared Pecan Waffle$11.99
Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
More about Southern Belle's

