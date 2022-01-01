Go
Toast

1681 1st Ave

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

1681 1st Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

1681 1st Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe D'Alsace - 1695 2nd Ave

No reviews yet

Scenes of Alsace come to the forefront when walking into our upper east side corner jewel. From the curved zinc bar decorated with suspended antique seltzer bottles, to our colorfully tiled floors; our cozy restaurant evokes the essence of Alsace at every turn.
At Cafe d’Alsace we pride ourselves on great service, a unique atmosphere, and a food and beverage program that has created a following that has allowed us to become a staple for foodies and locals alike for over a decade. We look forward to welcoming you to the family soon!

Bondurants

No reviews yet

Neighborhood craft beer and american whiskey restaurant with full scratch kitchen & a southern accent

The Toolbox

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston