Maiko

207 San Jacinto Blvd. Ste 202

Popular Items

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri$4.75
Tamago (Sweet omelet)$3.25
Escolar Nigiri (Super white tuna)$4.25
Hamachi Toro (Fatty Yellowtail) Nigiri$5.00
Bincho (Albacore Tuna) Nigiri$4.25
Philadelphia Roll$10.00
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Hamachi (yellowtail) Nigiri$4.25
HH Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable$8.50
Saba (Cured Mackarel) Nigiri$4.00
Location

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
