Yoshi - Indy Downtown

Delicious Sushi, Hibachi and Yogurt

72 W New York St

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Bowl$9.99
Crispy Chicken + Steamed Rice or Fried Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Teriyaki Sauce + Spicy Mayo + Sesame Seeds
Pot Stickers$4.99
Chicken + Cabbage + Onion
Salmon Poke Bowl$9.99
Salmon + Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Fried Onion + Yum Yum Sauce + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo + Sesame Seeds
Tempura Shrimp Roll$9.99
Tempura Shrimp + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
Chicken Hibachi$9.99
Chicken + Zucchini + Broccoli + Carrot
1) Choose: Steamed Rice or Fried Rice or Noodles
2) Choose: Yum Yum Sauce or Teriyaki Sauce or Spicy Mayo or Sushi Sauce or Sriracha
Tuna Poke Bowl$9.99
Tuna + Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Fried Onion + Yum Yum Sauce + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo + Sesame Seeds
Egg Roll$1.99
(1 Piece) Pork + Cabbage + Celery + Onion
Crab Rangoon$4.99
(4 Pieces) Cream Cheese + Imitation Crab + Onion
Spicy California Roll$8.49
Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo
Combination Hibachi$10.99
Chicken + Shrimp + Zucchini + Broccoli + Carrot
1) Choose: Steamed Rice or Fried Rice or Noodles
2) Choose: Yum Yum Sauce or Teriyaki Sauce or Spicy Mayo or Sushi Sauce or Sriracha
Location

72 W New York St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
