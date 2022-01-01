Go
Yoshiharu Ramen

RAMEN • NOODLES

3935 Portola Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Spicy Black$16.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso base topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Shoyu$14.50
Pork bone broth with soy sauce base topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame, bamboo shoots and sesame seeds
Spicy Miso LV1$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame, corn and sesame seeds
Chicken Ramen$14.50
Vegetable broth with chicken base topped with chicken chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms and sesame seeds
Gyoza$6.00
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
Tonkotsu Miso$14.50
Pork bone broth with miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Black$15.50
Pork bone broth with soy sauce base topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil and sesame seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3935 Portola Pkwy

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
