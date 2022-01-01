Yoshiharu Ramen - Cerritos
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
11533 South St, Cerritos CA 90703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cerritos
Waba Grill - WG0231 - Cerritos (Artesia Blvd)
4.4 • 1,157
13313 Artesia Blvd Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurant