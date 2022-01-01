Go
Toast

Yoshiharu Ramen

Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

RAMEN • NOODLES

6970 Beach Blvd F-206 • $$

Avg 4.2 (2654 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Beef Bowl$13.00
Steamed white rice topped with thinly sliced ribeye and spicy beef sauce
Tonkotsu Shoyu$16.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, wakame and sesame seeds
Gyoza$7.00
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
Tonkotsu Black$17.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, roasted black garlic oil and sesame seeds
Macaron Ice Cream$4.50
Tonkotsu Shio$16.50
Pork bone broth with seasoned salt base topped with pork chashu, bean sprout, flavored egg and sesame seeds
Spicy Miso LV1$17.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Chicken Ramen$16.50
Tonkotsu Miso$16.50
Pork bone broth with miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, wakame and sesame seeds
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6970 Beach Blvd F-206

Buena Park CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olympic Golf Zone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Golden Rose Restaurant

No reviews yet

Stylish and fashionable restaurant with exquisite dishes from different worlds, stylish interiors will make your mood real and impressive.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Eko Karaoke Lounge

No reviews yet

Orange County's Upscale Karaoke Venue

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston