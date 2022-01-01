Go
Toast

Yoshiharu Ramen

Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

1891 N. Tustin St • $$

Avg 4.4 (4819 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Miso LV1$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Gyoza Combo$5.50
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
Tonkotsu Shoyu$14.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wakame, bamboo shoots and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Miso$14.50
Pork bone broth with miso paste topped with pork chashu, flaored egg, green onion, bean sprout, wakame, wood ear mushroom and sesame seeds
Gyoza$6.00
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
Spicy Miso LV2$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Black$15.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom, roasted black garlic oil and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Spicy Black$16.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom, roasted black garlic oil and sesame seeds
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1891 N. Tustin St

Orange CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zito's Pizza

No reviews yet

A family ran pizzeria that uses high quality ingredients and has been a local favorite since 1988.

Los Ayala's Fresh Mexican

No reviews yet

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston