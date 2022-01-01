Go
Yoshiharu Ramen

Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

8426 LAUREL AVE • $$

Avg 4.5 (2476 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Meal$8.00
Kids portion shoyu ramen topped with 1 piece chashu and served with 4 pieces of fried gyoza
Spicy Miso LV1$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Shoyu$14.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic pasted, topped with green onion, bean sprout, wakame, bamboo shoots, pork chashu and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Miso$14.50
Pork bone broth with miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onion, bean sprout, wakame, wood ear mushroom and sesame seeds
Spicy Miso LV2$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Spicy Black$16.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, flavored egg, roasted black garlic oil and sesame seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8426 LAUREL AVE

WHITTIER CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

