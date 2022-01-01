Go
Yoshi Shabu Shabu

Yoshi shabu shabu is an authentic Shabu Shabu restaurant with flavors from Osaka, Japan. The Itoyama family has been serving shabu shabu for 5 generations or 140 years. Come enjoy a truly amazing meal with us today.

SOUPS • HOT POT • FONDUE • RAMEN

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2145 reviews)

Choice Ribeye Half Pound Meal for 1 or 2$23.00
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400

Richardson TX

Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
In Dec of 2015, Tony Wortham and Rebecca Gomez joined forces to form The Wing’d Nut Sports Bar n Grill in Richardson, TX. Both partners have a long history in the bar and restaurant industry which is why The Wing’d Nut is so loved. The feedback from the community is that our wings are better than the rest. With our full menu of quality food and drinks, there is something for everyone at The Wing'd Nut.

Indian Restaurant serving delicious Biryanis, Kabobs, Dosa, Curries, Naan Breads, Noodles and more. We are open for Dine In, Curbside Pickup or Delivery.

