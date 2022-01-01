Go
Yoshi's Japanese Grill

Come in and enjoy!

5692 South 900 E

Popular Items

The Enso$11.99
A raging bowl rice bowl served with a half godzilla.
Side Tempura Veggies$2.99
Godzilla$5.99
Yoshi's go to tempura style roll. Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions
Gyoza$2.49
Fried pork and vegetables dumplings. 3 per order and served with our spicy gyoza dipping sauce
Teriyaki Chicken & Veg$6.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
Vegas$7.59
Tempura style. Smoked salmon, yellowfin tuna, crab, avocado and cream cheese. paired with our house lime ponzu
Miso Soup$1.99
Traditional soothing broth with tofu and scallions
Raging Evolved$7.99
Tempura chicken, steamed vegetables, and white rice topped with our delicious spicy teriyaki and our homemade spicy mayo. The Raging Bowl but way Better!!!
Raging Bull$6.99
Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken breast & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.
Eggroll$2.49
Fried pork and vegetable eggroll. Served with Yoshi's sweet-n-sour
Location

5692 South 900 E

Murray UT

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

