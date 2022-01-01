Yoshi's Japanese Grill

Taqueria 27

Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.

