Yoshitomo

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

6009 Maple St • $$

Avg 4.8 (919 reviews)

Popular Items

Rodeo$9.50
Wagyu, panko, pickle, shallot, japanese mayo, tonkatsu sauce, bbq paper
Gojira$14.50
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab, serrano, citrus soy, sriracha, rayu oil
Simba$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab, spicy salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce (torched)
Hamachi$7.50
Yellowtail
California$8.00
Cucumber, crab, avocado
Maguro$8.50
Tuna
Omaha Crunch$8.00
Spicy crab, cilantro, panko, eel sauce
Rangoon$14.50
shrimp tempura, crab rangoon mix,
serrano, negi, rice crisp, pineapple
sweet chili
Edamame$5.00
Salted
Royale$12.50
Spicy salmon, cucumber, crab, avocado, soy chili aioli, ponzu, sambal salsa (torched)
Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

6009 Maple St

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
