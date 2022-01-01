Young Avenue Deli
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2119 Young Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2119 Young Ave
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bain Barbecue & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
To Pick up on St. Patrick's day we ask that you pull to the first available spot on Cooper, the front of Celtic Crossing and call 901-620-8768 for pick up.
Memphis Whistle
Serving up prohibition style cocktails, local chef prepared food as well as the Memphis Whistle classics you know and love
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
Come in and enjoy! Pickup inside the Beauty Shop Restaurant at 966 S Cooper